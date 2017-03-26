Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 3:24 am

Nick Jonas Wraps Up European Vacation: 'Time to Get Back to Work'

Nick Jonas is ready to check back in to the real world!

The 24-year-old singer has been enjoying a dream vacation around the Netherlands and Italy with some of his close friends over the past couple weeks.

He was recently spotted rocking two different outfits while hitting the streets and the water in Venice.

“Was so fortunate to get some time off and travel around Europe,” Nick shared on Twitter after returning home. “Time to get back to work.”
