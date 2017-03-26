Norman Reedus & Jimmy Fallon Hold 'Intense Staredown'

Norman Reedus channeled a Tibetan monk during his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 48-year-old Walking Dead star participated in host Jimmy Fallon‘s regular “Intense Staredown” segment where they list off weird facts about themselves.

“My mother is a woman, my father is a goat, I am a man — but you don’t wanna see my down-there area, that’s all goat stuff,” Norman jokes as Jimmy tries not to crack up.

Norman Reedus on Tonight Show 3/24/17