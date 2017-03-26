Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Party at Ultra Music Festival Alongside Vin Diesel

Paris Hilton gets some support from boyfriend Chris Zylka at the Ultra Music Festival on Friday night (March 24) in Miami, Florida.

The 36-year-old businesswoman and DJ took the stage during the festival to get the audience up dancing on their feet.

Also spotted enjoying the music at the festival were Vin Diesel and DJs Kygo and Martin Garrix.

Check out a clip below from Paris Hilton‘s set at Ultra Music Festival!