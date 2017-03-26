Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 1:04 am

Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Party at Ultra Music Festival Alongside Vin Diesel

Paris Hilton gets some support from boyfriend Chris Zylka at the Ultra Music Festival on Friday night (March 24) in Miami, Florida.

The 36-year-old businesswoman and DJ took the stage during the festival to get the audience up dancing on their feet.

Also spotted enjoying the music at the festival were Vin Diesel and DJs Kygo and Martin Garrix.

Check out a clip below from Paris Hilton‘s set at Ultra Music Festival!

Love playing at @WallMiami! 🎉🍾 The energy is always so fun & amazing! 🎶😝🎶 #ULTRA

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Chris Zylka, kygo, Martin Garrix, Paris Hilton, Vin Diesel

  • Chicken_Paprikash

    imagine the disease she carries

