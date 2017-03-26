Paula Patton Braves the Rain For 'Somewhere Between' Filming

Paula Patton is busy at work on her new ABC show Somewhere Between.

The 41-yeaar-old actress was spotted filming scenes in the rain on Saturday (March 25) in New Westminster, BC, Canada.

Somewhere Between follows a woman named Laura Price (Patton), who’s “not crazy, but she knows that her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is, or why she’s killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how,” according to Variety.