Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 4:52 pm

Paula Patton Braves the Rain For 'Somewhere Between' Filming

Paula Patton is busy at work on her new ABC show Somewhere Between.

The 41-yeaar-old actress was spotted filming scenes in the rain on Saturday (March 25) in New Westminster, BC, Canada.

Somewhere Between follows a woman named Laura Price (Patton), who’s “not crazy, but she knows that her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is, or why she’s killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how,” according to Variety.
Photos: AKM-GSI
