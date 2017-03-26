Reese Witherspoon Writes Sweet Wedding Anniversary Message to Jim Toth!

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday (March 26), and she wrote him the sweetest message on Instagram!

“Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man. He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here’s to many more!,” the 41-year-old Big Little Lies star wrote on Instagram, along with some heart emojis.

Happy anniversary, Jim and Reese!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Also pictured: Reese arriving for a flight at LAX Airport on Sunday (March 26) in Los Angeles.