Top Stories
Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Samira Wiley &amp; Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 11:40 pm

Reese Witherspoon Writes Sweet Wedding Anniversary Message to Jim Toth!

Reese Witherspoon Writes Sweet Wedding Anniversary Message to Jim Toth!

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday (March 26), and she wrote him the sweetest message on Instagram!

“Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man. He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here’s to many more!,” the 41-year-old Big Little Lies star wrote on Instagram, along with some heart emojis.

Happy anniversary, Jim and Reese!

Also pictured: Reese arriving for a flight at LAX Airport on Sunday (March 26) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon jim toth anniversary message 01
reese witherspoon jim toth anniversary message 02
reese witherspoon jim toth anniversary message 03
reese witherspoon jim toth anniversary message 04

Photos: Wenn, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here