Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 6:30 am

Rita Ora Shimmers in Silver Mini-Dress While Supporting 'Bestie' Kyle De'Volle

Rita Ora Shimmers in Silver Mini-Dress While Supporting 'Bestie' Kyle De'Volle

Rita Ora showed off her always stunning style during a recent night out with friends!

The 26-year-old singer – who will be leaving her hosting job at America’s Next Top Model while Tyra Banks takes over again – was spotted rocking a metallic silver dress earlier this week in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita completed the ensemble with an embellished denim jacket and blue boots.

She checked out her BFF’s Kyle De’Volle x JF launch party, stopping for dinner at Restaurant Ours.

“So proud of you and everything you’ve become but also all your going to do!” Rita captioned an Instagram photo from the event, featuring herself and Kyle sharing a hug (below). “Love your new shoes!!!! I love you bestie @kyledevolle ❤.”

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora shimmers in silver mini dress while supporting bestie kyle devolle 01
rita ora shimmers in silver mini dress while supporting bestie kyle devolle 02
rita ora shimmers in silver mini dress while supporting bestie kyle devolle 03
rita ora shimmers in silver mini dress while supporting bestie kyle devolle 04
rita ora shimmers in silver mini dress while supporting bestie kyle devolle 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here