Rita Ora Shimmers in Silver Mini-Dress While Supporting 'Bestie' Kyle De'Volle

Rita Ora showed off her always stunning style during a recent night out with friends!

The 26-year-old singer – who will be leaving her hosting job at America’s Next Top Model while Tyra Banks takes over again – was spotted rocking a metallic silver dress earlier this week in London, England.

Rita completed the ensemble with an embellished denim jacket and blue boots.

She checked out her BFF’s Kyle De’Volle x JF launch party, stopping for dinner at Restaurant Ours.

“So proud of you and everything you’ve become but also all your going to do!” Rita captioned an Instagram photo from the event, featuring herself and Kyle sharing a hug (below). “Love your new shoes!!!! I love you bestie @kyledevolle ❤.”