Sterling K. Brown's Shirtless Physique Is So Hot!

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 7:05 pm

Sterling K. Brown took to Instagram and Facebook to share a shirtless selfie, and he is totally ripped!

“So, I’ve been working on Predator with the wonderful Trevante Rhodes and try as I might to believe otherwise…that brother reminds me everyday that I’m 40 years old! 😕 Even still…thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!,” Sterling posted on his Facebook account. It looks like Trevante, 27, and Sterling are working out together – and it sure is paying off!

Both Sterling and Trevante Rhodes, who starred in Moonlight, will star in The Predator movie. It will hit theaters on February 9, 2018.

