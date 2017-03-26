Top Stories
Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 5:47 pm

The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Take Romance To Brazil For Starboy Tour

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are continuing their worldwide romance!

The couple landed in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday (March 25) after a trip to his hometown of Toronto.

The Weeknd is currently in the midst of his Starboy World Tour and has three dates in South America for Lollapalooza.

“BRAZIL 🇧🇷 !!!!!!!” he tweeted his excitement for being in the country.

Earlier in the week, Selena surprised a group of teens at a Coach Foundation event in Los Angeles.

Click inside to see photos of the couple making their way through the airport…
