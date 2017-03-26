The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Take Romance To Brazil For Starboy Tour
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are continuing their worldwide romance!
The couple landed in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday (March 25) after a trip to his hometown of Toronto.
The Weeknd is currently in the midst of his Starboy World Tour and has three dates in South America for Lollapalooza.
“BRAZIL 🇧🇷 !!!!!!!” he tweeted his excitement for being in the country.
Earlier in the week, Selena surprised a group of teens at a Coach Foundation event in Los Angeles.
BRAZIL 🇧🇷 !!!!!!!
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 26, 2017
Click inside to see photos of the couple making their way through the airport…