Tyga Talks Signing with Kanye West's Label: 'He's a Genius'

Tyga is praising Kanye West!

Last year, Tyga was signed to Kanye‘s GOOD Music label, and he was asked about the collaboration in a recent interview.

“He’s a genius,” Tyga said of Kanye to Hot New Hip Hop. “You don’t meet too many people like that, that give you that type of feeling.”

You can see Tyga‘s entire interview below.

Also pictured inside: Tyga on the carpet at Daylight Beach Club’s grand opening weekend at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday (March 26) in Las Vegas, Nevada.