Sun, 26 March 2017 at 2:53 pm

Vince Vaughn Reportedly Almost Played Joey on 'Friends'

Whoa – Vince Vaughn almost got the role of Joey on Friends over Matt LeBlanc?!

The 46-year-old Hacksaw Ridge star then went on to star in Swingers after losing the part, according to Esquire UK.

What’s also interesting to note is Vince dated Friends star Jennifer Aniston for a year back in 2006.

Pictured: Vince attends the John Wayne Cancer Institute Auxiliary’s 2017 Annual Odyssey Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday (March 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Vince Vaughn looking sharp at the event…
vince vaughn john wayne event 01
vince vaughn john wayne event 02
vince vaughn john wayne event 03
vince vaughn john wayne event 04
vince vaughn john wayne event 05
vince vaughn john wayne event 06
vince vaughn john wayne event 07
vince vaughn john wayne event 08
vince vaughn john wayne event 09
vince vaughn john wayne event 10

Photos: Getty
