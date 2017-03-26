Who's In Final Four of March Madness 2017? Teams Revealed!

The Final Four teams in 2017 March Madness has just been revealed!

The teams were solidified on Sunday (March 26) when South Carolina beat Florida, and North Carolina beat Kentucky. The final four teams will be South Carolina vs Gonzaga and North Carolina vs Oregon. Congrats to the four teams moving forward!

Both college basketball teams will go on to compete in the Final Four on Saturday (April 1) before the final match to determine the winner on Monday (April 3). The times for the matches have yet to be determined so stay tuned.

ARE YOU WATCHING the 2017 March Madness basketball competition? If so, how’s your bracket looking!?