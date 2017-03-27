Top Stories
Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 4:20 pm

Abby Lee Miller Quits 'Dance Moms' - Find Out Why

Abby Lee Miller Quits 'Dance Moms' - Find Out Why
  • Find out why Abby Lee Miller doesn’t want to be on Dance Moms anymore – TMZ
  • Where were the DWTS pros before they were pros!? Find out… – Wetpaint
  • Huge news about this Arrow star – Just Jared Jr
  • Mayim Bialik has a problem with women being called “girls” - DListed
  • Becky G is rocking this mag cover – Hollywood Tuna
  • Sean Spicer gave first briefing after failed health care bill – Towleroad
  • Woah – did Dove Cameron just shade her ex?! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here