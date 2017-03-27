Mon, 27 March 2017 at 4:20 pm
Abby Lee Miller Quits 'Dance Moms' - Find Out Why
- Find out why Abby Lee Miller doesn’t want to be on Dance Moms anymore – TMZ
- Where were the DWTS pros before they were pros!? Find out… – Wetpaint
- Huge news about this Arrow star – Just Jared Jr
- Mayim Bialik has a problem with women being called “girls” - DListed
- Becky G is rocking this mag cover – Hollywood Tuna
- Sean Spicer gave first briefing after failed health care bill – Towleroad
- Woah – did Dove Cameron just shade her ex?! – J-14
