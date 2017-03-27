Top Stories
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:27 pm

Adele Says She May Never Tour Again During Final '25' Show

Adele has played the final show on her world tour to promote the album 25 and she told fans that she may never go on another tour again.

The 28-year-old singer has been on the road for over a year and she has played well over 100 shows on the tour. While she still has more shows planned – four concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer – she may never hit the road for a full tour in the future.

Click inside to find out what Adele said during the concert…

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at… Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag,” Adele told the crowd at New Zealand’s Mr. Smart Stadium on Sunday (March 26).

