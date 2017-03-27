Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:50 pm
ANTM's Brandy Rusher Shot & Injured, Is in Critical Condition
- Two others were killed when former America’s Next Top Model contestant Brandy Rusher was shot in Houston – TMZ
- One Pretty Little Liars cast member didn’t like the finale script at first – Just Jared Jr
- Kim Kardashian mocks photoshopped, fake “before” picture on Snapchat – Gossip Cop
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner look so happy together – Lainey Gossip
- Kesha tells body shamers to “kiss my fat ass” – TooFab
- This conversation on Catfish quickly turned NSFW – MTV
- The Walking Dead‘s finale looks like the season’s best episode – Popsugar
