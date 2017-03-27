Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:50 pm

ANTM's Brandy Rusher Shot & Injured, Is in Critical Condition

ANTM's Brandy Rusher Shot & Injured, Is in Critical Condition
  • Two others were killed when former America’s Next Top Model contestant Brandy Rusher was shot in Houston – TMZ
  • One Pretty Little Liars cast member didn’t like the finale script at first – Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian mocks photoshopped, fake “before” picture on Snapchat – Gossip Cop
  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner look so happy together – Lainey Gossip
  • Kesha tells body shamers to “kiss my fat ass” – TooFab
  • This conversation on Catfish quickly turned NSFW – MTV
  • The Walking Dead‘s finale looks like the season’s best episode – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Brandy Rusher, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here