Beyonce Super Fan Dies Days After FaceTiming with Singer

Houston high school student, Ebony Banks, passed away on Saturday evening (March 25), just days after Beyonce FaceTimed her.

Ebony was suffering from stage four cancer, and had been spending her senior year at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Her friends started the social media campaign #EBOBMEETSMEYONCE, and it worked. Beyonce called her, and it was recorded on video.

Alief Independent School District spokeswoman Kimberly Smith confirmed that Ebony passed away this weekend, THR reports. A vigil was held on Sunday (March 26), and the students at the vigil celebrated Ebony‘s life with Beyonce‘s “Halo” playing in the background. Watch below…

@AliefHastingsHS Band & color guard students tribute to Ebony w her favorite singer – Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/57ida3fCAo — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

Our thoughts are with Ebony’s loved ones.