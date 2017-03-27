Top Stories
Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 2:36 pm

Beyonce Super Fan Dies Days After FaceTiming with Singer

Beyonce Super Fan Dies Days After FaceTiming with Singer

Houston high school student, Ebony Banks, passed away on Saturday evening (March 25), just days after Beyonce FaceTimed her.

Ebony was suffering from stage four cancer, and had been spending her senior year at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Her friends started the social media campaign #EBOBMEETSMEYONCE, and it worked. Beyonce called her, and it was recorded on video.

Alief Independent School District spokeswoman Kimberly Smith confirmed that Ebony passed away this weekend, THR reports. A vigil was held on Sunday (March 26), and the students at the vigil celebrated Ebony‘s life with Beyonce‘s “Halo” playing in the background. Watch below…

Our thoughts are with Ebony’s loved ones.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here