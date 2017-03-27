Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner Enjoy Afternoon Date After Mom Carrie Fisher's Memorial Service
Billie Lourd looks so happy and in love!
The 24-yea-old Scream Queens actress and her boyfriend Taylor Lautner both took to Instagram to share pictures of themselves cuddling in fields of flowers.
Over the weekend, a public memorial was held in Los Angeles for Billie‘s mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds – who passed away a day a part from each other back in December.
Billie ultimately decided not to attend the memorial after it was reported that she was considering performing a song in tribute to her mother and grandmother.
