Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner Enjoy Afternoon Date After Mom Carrie Fisher's Memorial Service

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 10:52 pm

Billie Lourd looks so happy and in love!

The 24-yea-old Scream Queens actress and her boyfriend Taylor Lautner both took to Instagram to share pictures of themselves cuddling in fields of flowers.

Over the weekend, a public memorial was held in Los Angeles for Billie‘s mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds – who passed away a day a part from each other back in December.

Billie ultimately decided not to attend the memorial after it was reported that she was considering performing a song in tribute to her mother and grandmother.

🌼💛🌼#itspoppyingoff in tha #selfields

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

🌼🔐💧PoppyLockNdropit

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

