Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 4:35 pm

Blake Lively Hails a Cab After Her Monday Photo Shoot

Blake Lively Hails a Cab After Her Monday Photo Shoot

Blake Lively heads into a yellow taxi cab after leaving a photo shoot on Monday (March 27) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress was seen bundled up in a jacket and scarf with a newsboy cap on her head for the casual outing.

Next up on Blake‘s film slate is the drama All I See Is You, which is set to be released in August. She plays a blind woman whose relationship with her husband changes when she regains her sight and discovers disturbing details about themselves.
Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Blake Lively

