Brooke Candy & Sia Debut 'Living Out Loud' Music Video - Watch Here!

Brooke Candy has debuted the music video for her uplifting Sia collaboration “Living Out Loud,” and you can watch it right here!

“Initially we met because she said she just wanted to write one song for me, and that turned into: ‘I’m going to executive produce your first album, help you get a record deal, find you decent, nice, honest management, and help you make the art you want to make from a place of positive mental health and love,” the 27-year-old rising singer-rapper revealed to Noisey back in March. “After that first meeting, she kind of just took over my project — and when I say took over, I mean she helped me fix every aspect of my life.”

“The new record we’ve been working on together has a strong message, but the sound is more polished,” Brooke added. “I’ve been describing it as thoughtful pop, like Luscious Jackson meets Smashing Pumpkins meets Madonna. The melodies are clean and bubbly, but the message is real. I want to make music that makes people feel some sort of bliss. That makes people want to spread some sort of love and light onto this planet because I think we’re in a sort of dark age and the planet really needs it. I trust Sia, and I think if I can promote my message on a larger scale and I can reach more people just by kind of polishing my sound a bit, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“Living Out Loud” is also available on iTunes now!



Brooke Candy – ‘Living Out Loud’ (feat. Sia)