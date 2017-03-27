Top Stories
Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 5:07 pm

Casey Affleck & Girlfriend Floriana Lima Do Their Laundry Together in Vancouver

Casey Affleck & Girlfriend Floriana Lima Do Their Laundry Together in Vancouver

Casey Affleck carries a giant bag of laundry while heading to a local laundromat with his girlfriend Floriana Lima on Sunday (March 26) in Vancouver, Canada.

From the looks of it, it might have been a while since the last time Casey had time to do laundry!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Casey Affleck

Casey is currently working on the upcoming movie Light of My Life, which he is writing, directing, and starring in. The film follows a father and his young daughter who find themselves trapped in the woods.

Just Jared on Facebook
casey affleck girlfriend floriana lima laundry 01
casey affleck girlfriend floriana lima laundry 02
casey affleck girlfriend floriana lima laundry 03
casey affleck girlfriend floriana lima laundry 04
casey affleck girlfriend floriana lima laundry 05
casey affleck girlfriend floriana lima laundry 06
casey affleck girlfriend floriana lima laundry 07

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Casey Affleck, floriana lima

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here