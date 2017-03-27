April is just a few days away and many shows are about to begin wrapping up their seasons. CBS just announced the full list of season finale dates for the 2016-2017 season!

MacGyver will be kicking off the finales with the final episode of its first season on April 14. There will be many dates for the next month and a half with finales happening, wrapping with The Amazing Race on June 1.

CBS has some shows to hold you over during the summer until the next television season starts. Big Brother will be premiering on June 28 and the new season of Zoo will begin on June 29.

The network also has the new Candy Crush game show in the works and it will premiere on July 9.

CBS Announces 2017 Season Finale Dates

Friday, April 14

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (1st Season Finale)

Saturday, April 15

8:00-9:00 PM RANSOM (1st Season Finale)

Monday, April 17

9:30-10:00 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS (6th Season Finale)

Friday, May 5

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (7th Season Finale)

Monday, May 8

8:00-8:30 PM KEVIN CAN WAIT (1st Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM SUPERIOR DONUTS (1st Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 10

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (12th Season Finale)

Thursday, May 11

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (10th Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT INDOORS (1st Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM (4th Season Finale)

9:30-10:00 PM LIFE IN PIECES (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, May 12

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (7th Season Finale)

Sunday, May 14

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (8th Season Finale)

Monday, May 15

8:30-9:00 PM MAN WITH A PLAN (1st Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM SCORPION (3rd Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 16

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (14th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (3rd Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, May 19

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (8th Season Finale)

Saturday, May 20

9:00-10:00 PM TRAINING DAY (1st Season Finale)

Sunday, May 21

9:00-10:00 PM MADAM SECRETARY (3rd Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY (5th Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 23

9:00-10:00 PM BULL (1st Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (34th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR LIVE REUNION SHOW

Thursday, June 1

10:00-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (29th Season Finale)