Top Stories
Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 5:37 pm

Charlie Hunnam Takes a Knee on New 'Lost City of Z' Poster

Charlie Hunnam Takes a Knee on New 'Lost City of Z' Poster

Charlie Hunnam is featured on a new poster for his upcoming film The Lost City of Z and he sure is looking hot as an explorer!

The 36-year-old actor stars alongside Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland in the new film, set to hit theaters in limited release on April 14 and nationwide on April 21.

The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Miller), son (Holland) and aide-de-camp (Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam lost city of z poster

Photos: Amazon Studios
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mika

    Can’t wait!

  • Mika

    Can’t wait!

  • Doll Parts

    Handsome man, the movie sounds interesting.

  • Doll Parts

    Handsome man, the movie sounds interesting.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here