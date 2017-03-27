Charlie Hunnam Takes a Knee on New 'Lost City of Z' Poster

Charlie Hunnam is featured on a new poster for his upcoming film The Lost City of Z and he sure is looking hot as an explorer!

The 36-year-old actor stars alongside Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland in the new film, set to hit theaters in limited release on April 14 and nationwide on April 21.

The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Miller), son (Holland) and aide-de-camp (Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.