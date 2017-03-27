Chris Brown: 'Privacy' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Top Stories
Chris Brown has dropped a brand new single titled “Privacy,” and now you can stream it right here!

The track is set to be part of the 27-year-old singer’s upcoming eighth studio album Heartbreak on a Full Moon, expected to be released sometime this year via RCA Records and Sony Music.

Chris recently announced that he’s heading out on tour this spring with a bunch of friends for The Party Tour – Check out all the tour dates here!

Chris‘ new single “Privacy” is also available on iTunes now.


Chris Brown – ‘Privacy’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Chris Brown’s new single “Privacy”…
