Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 10:39 am

Dakota Johnson Goes Gucci for Elton John's Birthday Bash

Dakota Johnson Goes Gucci for Elton John's Birthday Bash

Dakota Johnson stuns in a floral dress while leaving the Chateau Marmont on Saturday night (March 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress was reportedly in attendance at Elton John‘s 70th birthday party that evening, according to Vogue.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota was much more dressed down the next day while running errands in an old rocker tee and leggings.

The release date for the Fifty Shades Darker Blu-ray and DVD was announced last week!

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson goes gucci for elton john birthday bash 01
dakota johnson goes gucci for elton john birthday bash 02
dakota johnson goes gucci for elton john birthday bash 03
dakota johnson goes gucci for elton john birthday bash 04
dakota johnson goes gucci for elton john birthday bash 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here