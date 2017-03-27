Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 8:13 pm

Dakota Johnson Is A Flaming Lips Fan!

Dakota Johnson Is A Flaming Lips Fan!

Dakota Johnson certainly knows how to rock a t-shirt!

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted in a cute and casual look while shopping at American Rag on Monday (March 27) in Los Angeles.

She showed her support for The Flaming Lips while sporting one of their tees that read “Peace and Punk Rock.”

While we know that Dakota can totally own a red carpet look, she’s recently proven that she has quite the vintage tee collection!

This past week, Dakota was spotted in a Johnny Cash t-shirt as well as a DARE shirt and has also been seen wearing a vintage Lakers tee!

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson is a flaming lips fan 01
dakota johnson is a flaming lips fan 02
dakota johnson is a flaming lips fan 03
dakota johnson is a flaming lips fan 04

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here