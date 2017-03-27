Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 10:00 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t watched DWTS yet!

Dancing With The Stars was back for week two on Monday night (March 27) and all the contestants stepped up their game!

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – weighed in on the couple’s second dances and the scores have been finalized.

Two couples tied for the top of the scoreboard with 32 points while two other couples tied for the last place with 22 points.

Click inside for the full list of scores…

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – 29 out of 40
Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – 29 out of 40
Charo & Keo Motsepe – 25 out of 40
Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – 28 out of 40
Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – 32 out of 40
Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – 22 out of 40
Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – 28 out of 40
Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – 32 out of 40
Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – 30 out of 40
Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – 22 out of 40
David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – 27 out of 40
Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – 25 out of 40
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here