'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t watched DWTS yet!

Dancing With The Stars was back for week two on Monday night (March 27) and all the contestants stepped up their game!

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – weighed in on the couple’s second dances and the scores have been finalized.

Two couples tied for the top of the scoreboard with 32 points while two other couples tied for the last place with 22 points.

Click inside for the full list of scores…



Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – 29 out of 40

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – 29 out of 40

Charo & Keo Motsepe – 25 out of 40

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – 28 out of 40

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – 32 out of 40

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – 22 out of 40

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – 28 out of 40

Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – 32 out of 40

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – 30 out of 40

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – 22 out of 40

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – 27 out of 40

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – 25 out of 40