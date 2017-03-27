Top Stories
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 1:43 pm

Demi Lovato Announces New Song 'No Promises' with Cheat Codes!

Demi Lovato has teamed up with DJs/Producers Cheat Codes for a brand new song titled “No Promises.”

The 24-year-old entertainer announced the new song on Instagram, along with the cover art, writing, “#NOPROMISES @cheatcodesmusic.”

Cheat Codes also announced the single will be out on Friday! “#NOPROMISES coming at you this FRIDAY. @ddlovato,” they wrote on Twitter.

The night before, Demi teased something big coming soon! “Hey guys…. Something coming REALLY soon… promise,” she tweeted.

#NOPROMISES @cheatcodesmusic

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

