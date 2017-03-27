Mon, 27 March 2017 at 1:43 pm
Demi Lovato Announces New Song 'No Promises' with Cheat Codes!
Demi Lovato has teamed up with DJs/Producers Cheat Codes for a brand new song titled “No Promises.”
The 24-year-old entertainer announced the new song on Instagram, along with the cover art, writing, “#NOPROMISES @cheatcodesmusic.”
Cheat Codes also announced the single will be out on Friday! “#NOPROMISES coming at you this FRIDAY. @ddlovato,” they wrote on Twitter.
The night before, Demi teased something big coming soon! “Hey guys…. Something coming REALLY soon… promise,” she tweeted.
