Demi Lovato Announces New Song 'No Promises' with Cheat Codes!

Demi Lovato has teamed up with DJs/Producers Cheat Codes for a brand new song titled “No Promises.”

The 24-year-old entertainer announced the new song on Instagram, along with the cover art, writing, “#NOPROMISES @cheatcodesmusic.”

Cheat Codes also announced the single will be out on Friday! “#NOPROMISES coming at you this FRIDAY. @ddlovato,” they wrote on Twitter.

The night before, Demi teased something big coming soon! “Hey guys…. Something coming REALLY soon… promise,” she tweeted.