Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

On the latest episode of Big Little Lies, you see a whole lot of Alexander Skarsgard during a cringeworthy scene with his on-screen wife Nicole Kidman.

Do not read any further if you don’t want to know spoilers from episode six!

Throughout the season, we have seen Alexander‘s character Perry abuse his on-screen wife Celeste (Kidman) on many occasions and she is finally being advised to come up with a plan to escape the marriage. When he comes home from a business trip early to attend the opening of the community theatre production of Avenue Q with Celeste, he expects her to have quick sex with him before they go to the show.

Perry pulls his erect manhood out of his pants and Celeste’s hand is seen wrapped around it. When she asks him if he took a pill, he gets defensive and proceeds to pull her hair. She then grabs a tennis racket and swings it at his member. After making contact, he falls to the ground in pain and we later learn that he suffered a broken urethra in three places.

So, did Alexander wear a prosthetic in the scene? While he is not shy about nudity and has gone full frontal in the past on True Blood, we’re inclined to think this instance involved a prosthetic due to the injury his character sustains during the scene.