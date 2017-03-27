'DWTS' 2017 Week 2 - Full Song & Dance List!

Dancing with the Stars is airing tonight, and week two is promising some great songs and dances from all the celebs and their pro partners!

This week is week two of the competition, and so far, none of the celebs have been sent home – yet. This week will mark the very first elimination in the competition.



All 12 pairs will dance again tonight and these dances will count towards next week’s elimination.

Tune into DWTS week two tonight at 8pm EST on ABC!

Click inside to read the full list of songs & dances on DWTS…

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Cha Cha – “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J featuring 2 Chainz

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Viennese Waltz – “Unlove You” by Jennifer Nettles

Charo & Keo Motsepe – Paso Doble – “España Cani” by Charo

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “Bad Intentions” by Niykee Heaton

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz – “Suffer” by Charlie Puth

Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – Jive – “Hey Ya!” by OutKast

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “No Rights No Wrongs” by Jess Glynne

Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Give Me Your Love” by Sigala featuring John Newman and Nile Rodgers

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Jive – “Grown” by Little Mix

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – Paso Doblé – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – “Bust a Move” by Young MC

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot – “Love Me Now” by John Legend