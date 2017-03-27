Top Stories
Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 2:30 pm

'DWTS' 2017 Week 2 - Full Song & Dance List!

'DWTS' 2017 Week 2 - Full Song & Dance List!

Dancing with the Stars is airing tonight, and week two is promising some great songs and dances from all the celebs and their pro partners!

This week is week two of the competition, and so far, none of the celebs have been sent home – yet. This week will mark the very first elimination in the competition.

READ MORE: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Revealed – Meet the Contestants!

All 12 pairs will dance again tonight and these dances will count towards next week’s elimination.

Tune into DWTS week two tonight at 8pm EST on ABC!

Click inside to read the full list of songs & dances on DWTS…

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Cha Cha – “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J featuring 2 Chainz
Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Viennese Waltz – “Unlove You” by Jennifer Nettles
Charo & Keo Motsepe – Paso Doble – “España Cani” by Charo
Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “Bad Intentions” by Niykee Heaton
Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz – “Suffer” by Charlie Puth
Chris Kattan & Witney Carson – Jive – “Hey Ya!” by OutKast
Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “No Rights No Wrongs” by Jess Glynne
Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Give Me Your Love” by Sigala featuring John Newman and Nile Rodgers
Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Jive – “Grown” by Little Mix
Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – Paso Doblé – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor
David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – “Bust a Move” by Young MC
Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot – “Love Me Now” by John Legend
dwts songs dance list week one 01
dwts songs dance list week one 02
dwts songs dance list week one 03
dwts songs dance list week one 04
dwts songs dance list week one 05
dwts songs dance list week one 06
dwts songs dance list week one 07
dwts songs dance list week one 08
dwts songs dance list week one 09
dwts songs dance list week one 10
dwts songs dance list week one 11
dwts songs dance list week one 12

Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

