Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 9:15 pm

Glee's Heather Morris Jives on 'DWTS' Without Partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Video)

Glee's Heather Morris Jives on 'DWTS' Without Partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Video)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy had to sit out this week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars, but that didn’t stop his partner Heather Morris!

Following Maksim‘s calf injury, Heather partnered up with Alan Bersten‘s for week two’s Jive.

Despite having less time to practice together, the duo totally rocked the dance, set to “Grown” by Little Mix.

Heather and Alan earned 30 points from the judges, putting them at the top of the leaderboard after their performance.

To vote for Heather in the competition, vote for them by calling 1-800-1-800-868-3406!

Check out her performance below…
