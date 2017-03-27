Mon, 27 March 2017 at 12:52 pm
Hailey Baldwin Is Feeling Old for This Reason!
Hailey Baldwin rocks an all brown look while stepping out to do some shopping in Paris, France on Monday (March 27).
The 20-year-old model looked super chic while hitting up some stores and boutiques in town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin
The day before, Hailey took to Twitter to say she feels old – and it’s all because Rihanna‘s “Bitch Better Have My Money” is now two years old!
“I feel old?,” Hailey wrote in response to a tweet that said the song turned 2 years old on March 26.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instar Posted to: Hailey Baldwin
Sponsored Links by ZergNet