Iris Law Stars in 'Burberry's New Essentials Campaign

Iris Law looks totally stunning her latest campaign for Burberry.

The 16-year-old model daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost has become a beauty ambassador for the brand, so she’s the perfect fit for the new campaign.

Not only did Iris totally rock the major photo shoot, she looked just as gorgeous in candid shots from the shoot.

She showed off her stunning smile in some beautiful behind-the-scenes pics.

Iris took to her Instagram to share the news of her new modeling gig.

“Me for #burberrybeauty thank you @burberry,” she captioned a snap from the photo shoot.