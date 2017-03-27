Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 7:42 pm

Iris Law Stars in 'Burberry's New Essentials Campaign

Iris Law Stars in 'Burberry's New Essentials Campaign

Iris Law looks totally stunning her latest campaign for Burberry.

The 16-year-old model daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost has become a beauty ambassador for the brand, so she’s the perfect fit for the new campaign.

Not only did Iris totally rock the major photo shoot, she looked just as gorgeous in candid shots from the shoot.

She showed off her stunning smile in some beautiful behind-the-scenes pics.

Iris took to her Instagram to share the news of her new modeling gig.

“Me for #burberrybeauty thank you @burberry,” she captioned a snap from the photo shoot.
Just Jared on Facebook
iris law stars in burberry campaign 01
iris law stars in burberry campaign 02
iris law stars in burberry campaign 03
iris law stars in burberry campaign 04
iris law stars in burberry campaign 05
iris law stars in burberry campaign 06
iris law stars in burberry campaign 07

Photos: Burberry
Posted to: Iris Law

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here