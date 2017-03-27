Jared Leto Helps Honor Sue Kroll At Venice Family Clinic Silver Circle Gala 2017!

Jared Leto made a rare official appearance last night (March 26) in support of a good cause!

The 45-year-old actor stepped out to help honor the President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, Sue Kroll, with the Humanitarian Award at the Venice Family Clinic Silver Circle Gala 2017 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (March 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

Hangover star Ed Helms was also in attendance to help honor Sue as well as Dr. Jimmy H. Hara.

It was recently reported that Jared is in talks to star as a character named Ares in Disney’s new Tron movie reboot – Read more here!