Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve Cortese have welcomed their third child into the world – a baby girl named Odette Elliott!

Genevieve, who gave birth to their daughter on Friday, March 17, announced the happy news on Instagram along with a way for fans to give back in celebration of the baby’s arrival.

“Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!! 👶🏼💗 I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever,” Genevieve captioned the below photo on Instagram. “Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly! Link to purchase is in my bio. I can’t wait to see how you guys are customizing your hearts! 💗😍”

Jared and Genevieve are also the parents of two sons – Thomas, 5, and Shepherd, 3.