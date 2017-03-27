Jason Momoa Spends Weekend Rock Climbing With His Kids & Chris Sharma!
Jason Momoa spent some quality time with his kids this weekend despite all the attention surrounding the release of the new trailer for his anticipated film, Justice League!
The 37-year-old Aquaman star was spotted going rock climbing with his two kids – Lola, 9, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 – and famous rock climber Chris Sharma in Malibu State Park on Saturday (March 25) in Malibu, Calif.
“Malibu creek has been my playground since I was a 20. Beautiful day to bring @chris_sharma and my babies to this amazing place 17 yrs later Aloha,” Jason captioned with one of his Instagram post.
“Wrapping up an amazing few days with my brother @prideofgypsies and his beautiful family,” Chris added with his post.