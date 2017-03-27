Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 11:39 am

Jennifer Hudson Recieves Nothing But Love At G-A-Y Night Club!

Jennifer Hudson Recieves Nothing But Love At G-A-Y Night Club!

Jennifer Hudson showed off her legs as she hit the stage at G-A-Y night club on Sunday (March 26) in London, England.

The 35-year-old entertainer made her way over to the central London venue for a special performance just hours after wrapping up her coaching duties at the semi-finals of The Voice UK.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Hudson

“Omg I had such a good time at G -A -Y Club! On this night!!! I can’t even begin to explain the love that I felt from u guys tonight! I will be back with a vengeance,” Jennifer captioned with her Instagram post. “Special thank u to my lovely dancers tonight! Yal really could be super models too! Team Jhud is constantly spreading !!!! Jhud take over!”


Do yal see this !!!!!! All this love !!!!! U can feel it from the photo !!!! G-A-Y club photo Chris Jepson

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 01
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 02
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 03
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 04
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 05
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 06
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 07
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 08
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 09
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 10
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 11
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 12
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 13
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 14
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 15
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 16
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 17
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 18
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 19
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 20
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 21
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 22
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 23
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 24
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 25
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 26
jennifer hudson recieves nothing but love at g a y night club 27

Credit: Chris Jepson; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jennifer Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here