Jennifer Hudson Recieves Nothing But Love At G-A-Y Night Club!

Jennifer Hudson showed off her legs as she hit the stage at G-A-Y night club on Sunday (March 26) in London, England.

The 35-year-old entertainer made her way over to the central London venue for a special performance just hours after wrapping up her coaching duties at the semi-finals of The Voice UK.

“Omg I had such a good time at G -A -Y Club! On this night!!! I can’t even begin to explain the love that I felt from u guys tonight! I will be back with a vengeance,” Jennifer captioned with her Instagram post. “Special thank u to my lovely dancers tonight! Yal really could be super models too! Team Jhud is constantly spreading !!!! Jhud take over!”