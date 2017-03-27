Jodie Sweetin's Ex Justin Hodak Arrested for Violating Restraining Order (Video)

Top Stories
Jodie Sweetin's Ex Justin Hodak Arrested for Violating Restraining Order

Jodie Sweetin's Ex Justin Hodak Arrested for Violating Restraining Order

Jodie Sweetin and her fiance Justin Hodak‘s split was announced just a few days ago and now he has been arrested for violating a restraining order she got against him.

Justin was arrested on Monday (March 27) in Sherman Oaks, Calif. after Jodie spotted a suspicious car hanging outside of her home.

The order said that Justin has to remain 100 yards away from Jodie, but when cops arrived they saw he was too close to her home and they stopped his car to arrest him. You can watch the arrest happen in the video below.

Jodie broke up with Justin after they had a massive fight, which she said was triggered by his use of steroids and alcohol, according to TMZ.
