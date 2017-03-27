Mon, 27 March 2017 at 1:50 am
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara's Saturday Night Plans Will Make You Jealous!
Joe Manganiello stops by a chiropractor’s office on Sunday (March 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
It appeared as if the 40-year-old actor was prepared to go to the gym that day as well, based on his clothing!
The night before, Joe and his wife Sofia Vergara proved why they’re the ultimate in “relationship goals.” Sofia posted a photo of their Saturday night dinner – his and hers takeout pizza!
“Saturday night pizza with my ❤#hisandhers,” Sofia captioned the pic – see it below.
