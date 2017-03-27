John Legend Hits The Stage At Disneyland Paris 25th Anniversary Celebration!

It was quite the magical evening at Disneyland Paris’ 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday (March 25)!

John Legend, Noah Cyrus and Teri Hatcher were among the attendees to help keep the festivities going at Disneyland Paris in Paris, France.

John served as the special musical guest and hit the stage perform “Beauty and the Beast” as well as some of his other hits like “All of Me” and “Love Me Now.”

“Beauty and Beasting at Disneyland Paris today,” John captioned with his first Instagram post of the evening.