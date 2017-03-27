Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 10:51 am

John Legend Hits The Stage At Disneyland Paris 25th Anniversary Celebration!

John Legend Hits The Stage At Disneyland Paris 25th Anniversary Celebration!

It was quite the magical evening at Disneyland Paris’ 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday (March 25)!

John Legend, Noah Cyrus and Teri Hatcher were among the attendees to help keep the festivities going at Disneyland Paris in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

John served as the special musical guest and hit the stage perform “Beauty and the Beast” as well as some of his other hits like “All of Me” and “Love Me Now.”

“Beauty and Beasting at Disneyland Paris today,” John captioned with his first Instagram post of the evening.


Magical night at Disneyland Paris!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Just Jared on Facebook
john legend hits the stage at disneyland paris 25th anniversary celebration 01
john legend hits the stage at disneyland paris 25th anniversary celebration 02
john legend hits the stage at disneyland paris 25th anniversary celebration 03
john legend hits the stage at disneyland paris 25th anniversary celebration 04
john legend hits the stage at disneyland paris 25th anniversary celebration 05

Credit: Marc Piasecki; Photos: Getty, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Teri Hatcher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here