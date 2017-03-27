Top Stories
Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Remakes - Every Movie Planned!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at 21! (Photos)

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 11:41 pm

Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort's New Film 'Baby Driver' Release Date Gets Moved Up

Jon Hamm and Ansel Elgort suit up for the photo call of their new film Baby Driver on Monday night (March 27) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The handsome actors attended the photo call as part of CinemaCon 2017, where they chatted about making the upcoming action thriller.

During the event, it was announced that Baby Driver‘s premiere date has been moved up from its scheduled August release to June 28.

Ansel plays Baby, a hearing-impaired getaway driver who finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail after being coerced into working for a crime boss.
