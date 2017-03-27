Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort's New Film 'Baby Driver' Release Date Gets Moved Up

Jon Hamm and Ansel Elgort suit up for the photo call of their new film Baby Driver on Monday night (March 27) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The handsome actors attended the photo call as part of CinemaCon 2017, where they chatted about making the upcoming action thriller.

During the event, it was announced that Baby Driver‘s premiere date has been moved up from its scheduled August release to June 28.

Ansel plays Baby, a hearing-impaired getaway driver who finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail after being coerced into working for a crime boss.