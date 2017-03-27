Kendall Jenner Channels Marilyn Monroe in New Video - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner is showing off her best Marilyn Monroe impression!

The 21-year-old model and reality star lip synced to some of Marilyn‘s most famous lines and songs (including “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “I Want to Be Loved by You”).

“Here’s the girl who put ‘mmm’ into movies,” Kendall lip syncs in the first line of the video. She then makes references to The Seven Year Itch and Let’s Make Love, two of Marilyn‘s movies.

Kendall made the video in conjunction with Love magazine. Watch below!