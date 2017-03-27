Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Low-Key Date Night!
Kim Kardashian keeps it cool and casual as he makes her way out of the back exit of Providence on Saturday (March 25) in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old reality star was accompanied by her hubby Kanye West as they treated themselves to a low-key dinner date at the seafood restaurant.
It was recently revealed that Kim and Kanye were (and could still be) reportedly trying for a third baby in a promo for next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Watch the clip here!
FYI: Kim is wearing a OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh shearling trench coat.