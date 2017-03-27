Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Leave Brazil After His Concert

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 1:47 pm

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Low-Key Date Night!

Kim Kardashian keeps it cool and casual as he makes her way out of the back exit of Providence on Saturday (March 25) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old reality star was accompanied by her hubby Kanye West as they treated themselves to a low-key dinner date at the seafood restaurant.

It was recently revealed that Kim and Kanye were (and could still be) reportedly trying for a third baby in a promo for next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians – Watch the clip here!


FYI: Kim is wearing a OFF-WHITE c/o Virgil Abloh shearling trench coat.
