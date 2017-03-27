Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 11:07 am

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Injured, Will Sit Out 'DWTS' Week 2

Maksim Chmerkovskiy won’t be dancing during week two of Dancing with the Stars with his partner Heather Morris.

The news was announced on Monday (March 27) on Good Morning America by the morning show hosts.

“It’s my calf muscle,” Maksim said in some rehearsal footage. “F—k. It just feels like something hit it.”

The injury could apparently sideline him even longer than just this week, but nothing official has been confirmed.

Dancer Alan Bersten will partner with Heather tonight, and Maks will be cheering her on from the crowd.
Photos: ABC
