Malia Obama Has Fun With Friends Before Getting Back To Work at Harvey Weinstein Internship

Malia Obama shows off her smile while out with friends on Sunday (March 26) in New York City.

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama is enjoying her weekend off from her internship at Harvey Weinstein‘s office.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malia Obama

Malia is taking a year to gain experience in the film industry. She’s previously been an intern on the Girls set.

This past week, Malia has also been taking some time to catch some Broadway shows. She has seen Sweeney Todd and Significant Other, and attended a performance of The Price with her dad.