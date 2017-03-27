Matthew Morrison Joins Cast of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Matthew Morrison has joined the cast of the long-running hit ABC series Grey’s Anatomy in a guest starring role!

The 38-year-old former Glee actor was spotted filming a scene with Justin Chambers for the 23rd episode of the current 13th season.

Matthew was coy about the show he was working on while updating fans on Instagram Stories, but he did say his character is named Dr. Paul Stadler. Watch the video below!

Fans are speculating that Matthew‘s character could be the abusive ex-husband of Jo, played by Camilla Luddington.