Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Have Date Night in His Hometown!

Nick Viall takes a phone call while out in Hollywood on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday (March 26).

The 36-year-old reality star and DWTS contestant went back to his hometown with Vanessa Grimaldi for some quality time!

“Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown,” Vanessa captioned a photo of her and Nick at a basketball game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

See the photo of them together below!