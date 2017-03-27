Top Stories
Mon, 27 March 2017 at 6:50 am

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Have Date Night in His Hometown!

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Have Date Night in His Hometown!

Nick Viall takes a phone call while out in Hollywood on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday (March 26).

The 36-year-old reality star and DWTS contestant went back to his hometown with Vanessa Grimaldi for some quality time!

“Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown,” Vanessa captioned a photo of her and Nick at a basketball game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

See the photo of them together below! And be sure to tune into DWTS tonight to catch Nick dancing.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick viall phone call hollywood 01
nick viall phone call hollywood 02
nick viall phone call hollywood 03
nick viall phone call hollywood 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Nick Viall

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here