Nicole Kidman on Casting Alexander Skarsgard in 'Big Little Lies': 'I Wanted Him Badly!'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stopped by her mother’s house last week!

The married couple were in Sydney, Australia and paid a visit.

Nicole recently spoke with Vulture about her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard.

“Yeah, he was so good. I wanted him! I wanted him badly. [Laughs] I was like, come on, please. Come on, HBO, we’ve gotta get him. They had a relationship with him already [working on True Blood]. He was really amazing because he wanted to work with Jean-Marc, and it’s a great role for him. It’s not what it seems, so he followed the spirit and he really captured it, I think. He’s obviously got that ability to pull you in and hold you, and he breaks down, you know? He has that whole fragility to him as well — so this sort of dominance and then this fragility; it’s a weird mix,” Nicole said. “And, obviously, he’s very tall as well, which is really, really helpful for me. It’s not often that I look small. So physically he’s very dominating as well, which is frightening, but I take him on