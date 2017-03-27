Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Almost Spoiled 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot Detail!

Game of Thrones season seven won’t be debuting until July, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently gave an interview where he almost spoiled something about Jaime Lannister (his role) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

“That’s what I like about Jaime: he’s lost his arm and just his presence used to be enough to sway people, and he doesn’t have that anymore—but he’s still got his mind. He’s not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally—because he loves his sister unconditionally,” Nikolaj said to Daily Beast. “Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, ‘What am I doing?’”

So, does Cersei have a new suitor this season?! It looks like we’ll have to wait and see.

Continuing to speak on season seven, he said, “But it is very complex, and the more you dig into it, the more complex it gets. We’re so deep into this story and getting into the endgame now so for all of us who have been on the whole journey, you really want to get it right. Every scene and every moment feels ridiculously important. Early on in Season 7 I just had to let it go because I was trying to understand way too much.”