Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy Kill It With Their Cha Cha on 'DWTS' (Video)

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy totally owned the Dancing With The Stars dance floor again!

Team ValMani showed their best moves with an epic Cha Cha to “Give Me Your Love” by Sigala featuring John Newman and Nile Rodgers.

The duo have been on the road while practicing their dance, as Normani‘s group Fifth Harmony is currently on tour in Asia, and didn’t get back to LA until the morning of the show!

Despite their crazy schedule, Normani and Val earned 32 points out of 40 from the judges, putting them at the top of the leaderboard after their dance.

