Jared Padalecki Welcomes Third Child - See the First Photo!

Did Alexander Skarsgard Wear a Prosthetic on 'Big Little Lies'?

Angelina Jolie Explains Where She Sees Her Kids Going in 10 Years

Fetty Wap Robbed, Involved in a Shootout

Mon, 27 March 2017 at 2:49 pm

Pharrell Williams' Life to Be Turned Into a Movie Musical!

Pharrell Williams' Life to Be Turned Into a Movie Musical!

Pharrell Williams‘ life story will be turned into an upcoming movie musical titled Atlantis.

The film “is a musical that is being described as a Romeo and Juliet style story (with a music element) inspired by Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach,” according to THR.

Michael Mayer, who directed the Broadway productions of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, is attached to direct the movie.

Fox is on board to release the project after several studios were looking at it. Pharrell will produce the film with Gil Netter and Mimi Valdes.
