Rachel Dolezal Identifies as Black, Not African-American

Rachel Dolezal is back in the media while promoting her new book “In Full Color” and she corrected Today‘s Savannah Guthrie during a question about her racial identity.

Savannah asked why she says she is a member of the African-American community and pointed out that this could be the disconnect that the public has with her story.

“I don’t identify as African-American, I identify as black,” Rachel said. “I am part of the pan-African diaspora.”

“I definitely feel like, in America, even though race is a social construct and we’ve acknowledged this in academia and in science, there’s still a line drawn in the sand, there still are sides, politically there’s a black side and a white side, and I stand unapologetically on the black side,” Rachel added. “I stand with my own internal sense and values. I stand with my sons. I stand with my sister. And I also stand there really with the greater cause of challenging the myth of white supremacy.”